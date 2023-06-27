Six Bodo Organizations Organize Joint Press Conference In New Delhi

Six prominent Bodo frontal organizations from Bodoland (Assam) convened a press conference at Bodoland Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The press conference was led by by former Member of Parliament (MP) Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary.
The conference aimed to highlight their demands for the creation of a separate state called Bodoland and to express their opposition to the latest draft delimitation prepared by the Election Commission of India.
During the press conference, the organizations strongly advocated for the establishment of an Udalguri Hill Political Council (HPC) and the reservation of all Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats in HPCs Kokrajhar and Udalguri.
Additionally, they called for the inclusion of all 15 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) under the jurisdiction of the Bodoland Territorial Council, in accordance with the constitutional provisions of Article 330(1)(c) for HPCs and Article 332 for LACs.
The foremost issue raised by the organizations pertains to their staunch opposition against the merger of six constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) within the Darrang Lok Sabha constituency. They strongly asserted that this move is deemed unfair and called for the constituencies to be reserved as per the delimitation process.
Furthermore, the organizations demanded the restoration of tribal lands by removing all encroachments in the BTC area. They also urged for the release of jailed leaders from the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), including Ranjan Daimary.