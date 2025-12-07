“Six Communities Left in Limbo While Govt Plays Electoral Politics”: Chittaranjan Basumatary

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has strongly criticised the state government for delaying the long-pending tribal recognition for six communities, accusing officials of using the issue as an electoral strategy.

Speaking at a press briefing, AJP Secretary Chittaranjan Basumatary said the matter was part of a vision document and had been promised since 2014, but no concrete action has been taken so far. “The Chief Minister, by acting over-smartly, has pushed the entire issue into uncertainty,” he added.

Basumatari further noted that the issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha in 2019 but was left unresolved. The head of the ministerial group assigned the responsibility to Tribal Minister Ranoj Pegu to prepare a solution, but even after the report was submitted, the affected communities have begun protesting, expressing their frustration over the prolonged delay.

“The government appears to be holding the issue in abeyance, likely to raise it again only when electoral gains are at stake, leaving the six communities in continued uncertainty,” Basumatary warned.

