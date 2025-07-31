Six Wild Buffaloes Found Dead in Kaziranga; Lightning Strike Suspected

In a tragic incident, carcasses of six wild buffaloes were found in the Mona Beel area under the Kaziranga Range in Kohora on the evening of July 30. The discovery was made by patrolling staff from the Mona Tongi anti-poaching camp during a routine check.

According to official sources, the six buffaloes—four females and two males—were found lying close together in the wetland, raising immediate concern among the forest authorities. A committee was swiftly constituted to investigate the matter and conduct post-mortem examinations on the animals to ascertain the cause of death.

Preliminary findings from the post-mortem, along with the position and condition of the carcasses, suggest that the animals may have died due to a lightning strike. “There were no external injuries indicating foul play or poisoning. The pattern of death and the fact that the buffaloes were all found in one spot strongly point to lightning as the likely cause,” said a forest official involved in the investigation.

Samples from the carcasses have been collected for further scientific analysis to confirm the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, forest authorities continue to monitor the area closely for any further developments.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to a significant population of wild water buffaloes (Bubalus arnee), a species listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List. The incident has raised concerns about the vulnerability of wildlife during extreme weather events, which have become increasingly frequent in Assam due to changing climate patterns.

Forest department officials have assured that all necessary protocols are being followed, and a detailed report will be compiled once the final analysis is complete.

