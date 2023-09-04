Six Youths Feared Drowned In Two Separate Incidents Across Assam

In a tragic incident that took place at Dighali Pathar in Assam’s Morigaon, three friends went missing after drowning in the water while taking a bath on Monday.
The missing youths, identified as Deepjyoti Bora, Pallab Deka, and Ranjit Medhi, all hailing from Auguri village, had ventured to Dighali Pathar for a bath when the accident occurred.
Similarly, in another distressing incident at Simaluguri in Sivasagar’s Nazira, three teenagers went missing in the Dikhow River while taking a bath.
The missing teenagers, Veer Basfar, Prem Basfar, and Krishna Basfar, reside in Harijan Colony in Simaluguri. They were bathing at the roadside ghat in Ramani Ali when the incident happened.
A search and rescue operation led by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has commenced to locate the missing teenagers in both incidents.
Authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of these young individuals as their families anxiously await their reunion.