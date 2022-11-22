BREAKING: Assam Forest Officials' Campsite Set On Fire

Tensions are still on the rise at the Assam-Meghalaya state border region amid reports of a fire breaking out at the at the camp of Assam’s Forest Department officials, late on Tuesday.
According to reports, miscreants from the Meghalaya side set fire to the camp where the forest department officials were residing.
In addition, the group reportedly also set ablaze four vehicles including three motorcycles and a Mahindra Bolero car belonging to the officials from Assam.
Moreover, the miscreants also managed to get into possession of the 0.303 mm rifle that belonged to martyred forest guard Bidyasingh Lekhthe, who was a part of the Assam Forest Department team.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the mortal remains of Bidyasingh Lekhthe are in the custody of Meghalaya Police. Following the post mortem of the victim, the body will be handed over to Assam Police.
On the other hand, in a bid to bring the rising tensions between the two neighbouring states, Assam Police has released three accused held in connection with the case and handed them over to Meghalaya Police.0
Furthermore, as a result of the skirmishes between the two sides, residents of Assam in the border region at Mukhrow, which comes under Jirikindging Police Station of West Karbi Anglong, have started to flee from there.
Assamese families have started to settle in Jirikindging and Mokoilum, away from the site of the recent unfortunate incidents.
Amid all this, locals of Mukhrow expressed exasperation at the local police arriving late at the scene of the incident. A section of people started protesting in presence of a senior police official at the Mukhrow Police Station.
Earlier in the day, in view of the firing incident at Mukhrow under Jirikindging Police Station of West Karbi Anglong, Government of Assam instituted a one man inquiry commission headed by a Retired Judge of High Court.
The inquiry commission has been mandated to inquire into the circumstances leading to the firing incident. The inquiry commission will submit its report within three month.
It may be noted that today morning, an incident of firing took place between Assam Forest Officials and unknown miscreants at Mukhrow under Jirikinding PS under West Karbi Anglong District. The incident reportedly took place when the Forest Party attempted to stop a truck smuggling out illegal timber.
When the truck was stopped by the forest party personnel, they were gheraoed by unknown miscreants who resorted to violence. In order to save their lives, the forest party resorted to firing. In the incident, three civilians and one forest guard died.