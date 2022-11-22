BREAKING: Assam Forest Officials' Campsite Set On Fire

Tensions are still on the rise at the Assam-Meghalaya state border region amid reports of a fire breaking out at the at the camp of Assam’s Forest Department officials, late on Tuesday.

According to reports, miscreants from the Meghalaya side set fire to the camp where the forest department officials were residing.

In addition, the group reportedly also set ablaze four vehicles including three motorcycles and a Mahindra Bolero car belonging to the officials from Assam.

Moreover, the miscreants also managed to get into possession of the 0.303 mm rifle that belonged to martyred forest guard Bidyasingh Lekhthe, who was a part of the Assam Forest Department team.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the mortal remains of Bidyasingh Lekhthe are in the custody of Meghalaya Police. Following the post mortem of the victim, the body will be handed over to Assam Police.

On the other hand, in a bid to bring the rising tensions between the two neighbouring states, Assam Police has released three accused held in connection with the case and handed them over to Meghalaya Police.0

Furthermore, as a result of the skirmishes between the two sides, residents of Assam in the border region at Mukhrow, which comes under Jirikindging Police Station of West Karbi Anglong, have started to flee from there.