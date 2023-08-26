SLAC Assam Provides Financial Aid to Footballer Alen Deory

State Level Advisory Committee for Students & Youth Welfare has granted a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to leading footballer of Assam, Alen Deory.
The advisory committee has granted the financial aid for the footballer’s critical knee injury treatment.
Member Secretary of the advisory committee, Gitartha Goswami informed this on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also the Chairman of SLAC approved the same.
It may be mentioned that Alen Deory is reportedly suffering with several issues that are threatening his life and career. He suffered an untimely injury during the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2020. The footballer has sought the support of people for help through a crowd fundraising platform.
The days of bursting into the scene as a fresh-faced forward in the inaugural season of 2014 seem to be over. When his ISL contract with Mumbai City FC expired in 2020, he realized that his inability to make the India team was soon going to be the least of his issues.