SLPRB Declares Assam Police Constable Results

The State Level Police Recruitment Board of (SLPRB) Assam has declared the results of the police constable recruitment exam on Thursday.

The results for the recruitment of 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB), 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable in F & ES have been released.

Besides this, the results for the recruitment of 754 posts of Constable and guardsman under DGCD and CGHG are also out.

Meanwhile, the results for 154 posts of constable in the AISF Battalion under DGCD and CGHG have been kept on hold in view of the ongoing case at the Gauhati High Court.

The final results have been uploaded in the SLPRB website. Candidates can visit www.slprbassam.in to get detailed information.

This was informed by Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director-General of Police (DGP) and the chairman of the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in his official Twitter handle.



