Tibet Airlines’ Plane Catches Fire during Take-off, 25 Injured

Around 25 people were injured after a passenger plane of China’s Tibet Airlines with 122 passengers onboard veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in Chongqing on Thursday.

The passenger plane was carrying nine crew members on board, Xinhua reported citing airport sources as saying.

All passengers on board the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The cause of the incident however is unknown so far.

Meanwhile, images shared by Chinese state media showed flames engulfing the side of the stricken jet as terrified passengers ran from the scene.

