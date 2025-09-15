Small Tea Growers in Charaideo Protest Against Reducing Green Tea Leaf Prices

Amid growing distress over plummeting prices of raw tea leaves, small tea growers from Assam’s Charaideo staged a protest demanding government intervention to ensure fair pricing and long-term sustainability of their livelihood. The growers warned that without urgent government intervention, their livelihoods and the sustainability of the state’s tea industry will be at stake.

Hundreds of Small Tea Growers held a protest in front of the Charaideo Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Monday, urging for immediate intervention to stabilise prices. Bought leaf factories are accused of systematically reducing green leaf prices, making it difficult for growers to cover production costs.

Representatives of the All Assam Small Tea GrowersAssociation (AASTGA) addressed the gathering at Sonari, highlighting the severity of the crisis, and they also demanded to stop the Importation of dried tea leaves from other countries.

The protesters also raised the issue of imported dried tea leaves, which they allege are aggravating the crisis by depressing domestic demand and weakening the bargaining power of local farmers. They demanded an immediate halt to such imports, calling it a step necessary to protect India’s tea economy.

The small tea growers, who play a crucial role in Assam’s tea industry, vowed to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met.

