TAYPA Stages Protest in Charaideo, Slams PM Modi, CM Sarma Over ST Status

Amidst the two-day North-East Tour of PM Narendra Modi, the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Assam (TAYPA) staged a protest against the PM. The protest was held in Sonari’s Lachit Udyan in Charaideo District. The protest was condemning the government for excluding six communities from Scheduled Tribe status.

The protest was organized under the leadership of Charaideo’s Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad. TAYPA labeled PM Modi as deceptive and expressed strong outrage over repeated attempts to mislead Assam’s six communities under the false pretext of tribal recognition.

The association sharply criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him deceitful, while warning that the TAYPA community is now united and determined to hold the government accountable and challenge the CM’s actions, raising “go back” slogans against Narendra Modi.

Protestors stated that “despite repeated appeals to the Assam CM and the Centre regarding the granting of ST status to the six tribal communities, they have been ignored by the government.” They also alleged that the Assam CM and the Centre have been lying to Assam and its people.

They further stated that, “PM Modi and CM Sarma cannot continue this drama for a long period of time, as the Ahom people will ensure that Himanta Biswa Sarma doesn’t win the upcoming 2026 election.”

