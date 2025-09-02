Assam Small Tea Growers In Deep Crisis: Call For Agitation From September 8

Thousands of small tea growers in Assam are facing severe distress due to the abnormal decline in raw tea leaf prices. In response, the Small Tea Growers’ Association in Upper Assam has announced an agitation, warning that if no immediate measures are taken, they will take to the streets starting September 8.

Small tea cultivation is a vital livelihood for millions of families across Assam. However, the sector has been grappling with an alarming lack of government regulation over tea prices. As a result, the price of raw tea leaves has been steadily declining, leaving many small growers unable to even cover their production costs.

According to the small tea growers, despite repeated appeals, the Assam government and relevant authorities have not taken effective action. If corrective measures are not implemented immediately, thousands of growers have decided to march to the streets. If the situation does not improve within a week, we have decided not to begin plucking tea leaves from September 8 as a form of protest.

ALSO READ: "₹ 13-14 Per Kilo": Distressed Tea Growers Of Assam Questions Import From Kenya