"₹ 13-14 Per Kilo": Distressed Tea Growers Of Assam Questions Import From Kenya

Assam’s small tea growers are facing an unprecedented crisis following a sharp decline in the price of green tea leaves, leaving thousands of cultivators across the state in severe distress.

In Doomdooma, the Tinsukia District Small Tea Growers’ Association, under the banner of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association, convened a protest meeting to highlight their grievances. The association’s leaders strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for failing to ensure fair prices while allowing the import of cheaper Kenyan tea, which they allege is aimed at undermining Assam’s tea industry.

Addressing the gathering, an association representative said that despite the Prime Minister’s own background as a tea seller, the government, allegedly influenced by large corporations, has taken decisions that directly harm small growers. “When Assam already produces enough tea, why should imports from Kenya be encouraged? Our growers are being pushed to the verge of collapse,” he said, questioning the government’s priorities.

Currently, bought-leaf factories in Tinsukia are paying only ₹13–14 per kilogram of green leaves, whereas the cost of production per kilogram exceeds ₹24. This stark disparity, growers said, has left them with no option but to consider political alternatives. They warned that in at least 33 constituencies of Upper and Northern Assam, small growers would be compelled to stand against the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections if corrective measures are not taken.

The association also resolved to launch a series of democratic protests to demand fair prices, while criticizing other political parties and organizations for maintaining silence on the issue.

The situation is equally alarming in Biswanath district, where the price of green tea leaves has plummeted from ₹40 per kg to just ₹11. Local growers accused bought-leaf factories of flouting Tea Board guidelines and district monitoring norms, resulting in systematic exploitation.

Expressing their anger, cultivators in Biswanath have issued a three-day ultimatum to the District Commissioner to address the matter. If their concerns remain unresolved, they plan to launch street protests from Monday by dumping green leaves on the roads, followed by an indefinite boycott of supplying leaves to factories.

Industry experts warn that Assam’s 200-year-old tea sector is entering one of its gravest crises. The influx of cheap foreign tea coupled with new Tea Board regulations has pushed the state’s iconic industry to the edge, raising concerns about the survival of both small growers and the larger tea economy.

