Smart Meter Bills Skyrocket; Protests Flare Across Assam

Massive protests against smart meters erupted in various parts of Assam on August 21, with demonstrators demanding an immediate halt to the installation of malfunctioning devices.
In Sivasagar’s Demow, a large-scale protest was organized by the All Tai Ahom Students Union, All Assam Adivasi Students Union, Assamese Yuva Manch, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, and local residents.
The protesters, chanting slogans such as "Stop Smart Meters," "BJP Sarkar Hai Hai," and "Electricity Department Hai Hai Hai," surrounded the office of the Demow Power Sub-Division. They called on the government and the electricity department to cancel the smart meter connections and set a deadline of seven days for the APDCL authorities to address the issues.
Meanwhile, the owner of a rice mill in Algapur, Hailakandi district, expressed shock after receiving an exorbitant electricity bill of Rs 5,62,409 following the installation of a smart meter two months ago by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).
"I opposed the installation of the smart meter, but the authorities insisted it was mandatory," said the mill owner. "Now, after just two months, I am faced with a staggering bill of Rs 5,62,409, leaving me in a state of shock. Before the smart meter was installed, my bills never exceeded Rs 12,000. I used to receive bills ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000."
The owner immediately contacted the APDCL customer care office, only to be informed that the bill was legitimate and that he would be required to pay it. "I urge the authorities to remove the smart meter and reinstate the old meter," he pleaded.
In Kaliabor, a group of women from Miri Bheti staged a protest at the electricity department office, demanding the replacement of smart meters with old meters. They submitted a written complaint to the electrical sub-divisional officer, expressing their dissatisfaction with the new technology.
Similarly, in Kampur, protests erupted at the local electricity sub-division office. Various party organizations and local residents rallied against the installation of smart meters, chanting slogans like "Assam Government Hai Hai, Stop Smart Meters."
The administration responded by deploying police and paramilitary forces to the site. The situation grew tense until a compromise was reached when the electricity department officials apologized to the protesters. A memorandum was submitted to higher officials regarding the smart meter issue.