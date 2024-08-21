Smart Meter Bills Skyrocket; Protests Flare Across Assam

"I opposed the installation of the smart meter, but the authorities insisted it was mandatory," said the mill owner. "Now, after just two months, I am faced with a staggering bill of Rs 5,62,409, leaving me in a state of shock. Before the smart meter was installed, my bills never exceeded Rs 12,000. I used to receive bills ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000."

The owner immediately contacted the APDCL customer care office, only to be informed that the bill was legitimate and that he would be required to pay it. "I urge the authorities to remove the smart meter and reinstate the old meter," he pleaded.