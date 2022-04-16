Smuggled Cattle Seized by Chariduar Police in Assam

A truck full of smuggled cattle has been seized in Balipara in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Saturday.

The truck transporting cattle was seized during search operations that were conducted by the Chariduar Police under the supervision of Dipu Borah.

A total of 22 cows have been recovered from the truck bearing registration number NL-01K-3561. The cattle were seized while the truck was on its way to Nagaon from Silapathar. One cow was already dead on the way.

According to reports, though the driver of the truck was arrested by the police, he managed to bribe the police and flee from the spot. The driver has reached Balipara.

