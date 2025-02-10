Snip, Snip, Study Time: Parents Demand Focus on Exams, Not Haircuts!

A controversy over a seemingly simple school policy on haircuts has sparked outrage among parents at Rowlands Memorial High School in Sribhumi. The parents of Shibangsh Roy Podder, a Class VIII student, are voicing their frustration after their child’s education was repeatedly interrupted due to the school’s strict haircut guidelines.

In a letter addressed to the Head Master, Rajkamal Roy Podder, the father of a student, stated that they had adhered to the school's directive (RMS-21/CIR/I) issued on January 22, 2025, which required boys from KG-1 to Class X to have a "normal haircut." After ensuring their son's hair was trimmed according to the guidelines on January 24, they were surprised when the school deemed it unsatisfactory. Undeterred, they took their son for another haircut on January 29, 2025, hoping to resolve the matter once and for all. However, the situation escalated when Shibangsh was once again reprimanded for the haircut and threatened with a Transfer Certificate (T.C.) if it wasn’t rectified. The parents claim this excessive focus on appearance is affecting students' ability to concentrate on their studies, especially with the upcoming N.B Examination just around the corner.

The family has also raised concerns about the timing of these interruptions. On several occasions, parents were asked to pick up their children within an hour of being called by the school, leaving working parents scrambling to manage the situation. The parents expressed disbelief that the school appears more concerned with enforcing haircut standards than allowing students to focus on their academic responsibilities.

In their letter, the Podder family made a heartfelt appeal for the school to respect the “normal haircut” guideline without continuing to disrupt their child’s valuable class time. The letter was also forwarded to several local authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner, the District Child Protection Officer, and members of the Presbyterian Church, to address the matter.

This ongoing saga has left many questioning whether the school’s strict policies are undermining the real goal—education. Parents are now calling for a resolution that allows students to focus on their studies, free from unnecessary distractions.

