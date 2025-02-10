Gauhati HC Issues Crucial Directive on Education Department’s Pragyan Bharati Scheme

Why Were Eligible Students Denied Scooters Under the Scheme?

Advertisment

The Gauhati High Court on Monday directed the Assam government to submit an affidavit within four weeks regarding the alleged denial of scooters to eligible students under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme.

Nearly 250 students, who were deprived of scooters despite meeting the eligibility criteria, had submitted a written petition to the court. The petition highlighted that students who were not enrolled in regular colleges were denied the benefits of the scheme.

Following a hearing on the matter, the court instructed the government to file an affidavit explaining the issue.

However, amidst the ongoing case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the deprived students would receive their scooters. The government’s counsel informed the court about this development.

Despite the announcement, the High Court has imposed a stay on the scooter distribution until the case is resolved.

Also Read: Supreme Court Considers Criminalization of Politics in PIL on Convicted MPs/MLAs