IMD Issues Red Alert for Assam & Meghalaya, Heavy Rainfall Predicted Till June 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya for the next three days as extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted for these two states till June 13.

The weather department also issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh as well for Saturday (June 11) as the monsoon has covered the entire northeastern region.

In its special weather bulletin, the IMD stated that an east-west trough runs from southeast Uttar Pradesh to Manipur across Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Assam and Meghalaya at 0.9 km above the main sea level.

Due to the existing weather systems, the weather department has said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely over the northeastern states from June 9 to June 13.

While issuing the red alert the IMD warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places in Assam and Meghalaya with isolated heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall. Similar will be the rainfall intensity in Arunachal on Saturday.

The IMD data stated that on Thursday, Meghalaya received large excess rainfall with a departure of 110% above normal. At 55% departure from normal, Arunachal experienced excess rainfall, whereas Assam experienced rainfall in the normal range (10% departure). At 54% departure above normal, Nagaland too experienced excess rainfall on Thursday.

On the other hand, rainfall was largely deficient in Mizoram (-66%) and Tripura (-82%) during the day.

Ever since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1, the IMD data shows that Meghalaya has recorded large excess rainfall (89% above normal), while Nagaland received rainfall in excess category (44% above normal).

During the period, Arunachal experienced (6% above normal) and Assam (-4% from normal) rainfall. Manipur (-53%), Mizoram (-43%) and Tripura (-49%) have experienced deficit rainfall between June 1 and 9.