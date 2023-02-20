'Society' Should Be Kept at Top and 'Power' at Bottom: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday claimed that one should not be proud of their government position as everything is uncertain in life except the society.

Addressing a gathering in Majuli, the Union Minister said, “Society should be kept at the top and power at the bottom of the knee. I can never forget what the society and people of Assam have contributed in my political journey. It is due to people of Assam for which I was once a Union Minister then the Chief Minister and then again a Union minister. I belong from a farmer’s family that hails from a flood prone area. How can I forget these things? Today I might be enjoying the government facilities, but I have been into scarcity, plight, and misery. Thus, one must not be proud of their government’s position or rank. Everything is uncertain. But society will remain intact.”

Sonowal also sent out a special coordinated message where he claimed politics should not be brought to a stage where society is divided. “Bring politics to a stage where society is underpinned by harmony. There is a saying that politics divides, culture joins,” said Sonowal.

The union minister also urged the people of Majuli to stay united regardless of all the natural disasters and challenges in life.

He also mentioned that when he was the Chief Minister, he wanted to keep Barak and Brahmaputra together. He also said that the purpose of this is only unity.

“When I was the chief minister of the state, I devoted myself to the development of all sections of society across Barak and Brahmaputra, Pahar & Bhoiyam. One must note that united we stand, divided we fall,” added the Union Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the contruction site of Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the mighty Brahmaputra River.

He visited to take stock of the work in progress of the bridge.

In February 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge project across the River Brahmaputra.

For people living on Majuli Island, the 2-lane major bridge including approaches over the Brahmaputra River between Majuli (Kamalabari) and Jorhat (Nimati Ghat) (6.8 km) on NH-715K costing Rs 925.47 crore is being constructed.

Sonowal urged officials and engineers associated with the project to expedite the construction of the sub-structure of the bridge.

"PM Narendra Modi ji has laid great emphasis on transforming the transportation sector of Assam and the North East. I believe that the long-awaited Jorhat-Majuli bridge will open a new horizon in this direction," Sonowal said.