Sonapur College Students To Enact Play At NSD Event In Bengaluru

The students of Sonapur College in Assam’s Kamrup district will enact a play titled ‘Bhumikanya’ on July 12 in Bengaluru.

The play has been scripted and directed by Manimala Das, assistant professor at the college’s Theatre and Stage Craft (B.Voc) department.

The play to be performed in Bengaluru will have the students of the department playing lead roles.

It may be noted that the National School of Drama (NSD) is organizing the Northeast National Drama Conclave-2022 in Bengaluru from July 12 to July 16.

Directed by Manimala Das, Bhumikanya has already received a lot of praise from the audience.