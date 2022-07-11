Assam Girl Among 14 To Get 100 Percentile In JEE Main Session 1 Exams

Sneha Pareek from Assam was one of the 14 toppers scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.
The only girl among the 14 toppers, Pareek mentioned that she had no plans to appear for Session 2 of the Main and will prepare for JEE Advance instead.
The NTA declared results for JEE Main 2022 Session 1, Paper 1 on the site jeemain.nta.nic.in for the June session with 14 candidates scoring a perfect 100 percentile.
Out of the 14 candidates, four are from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh. The remaining seven students are from Assam, Uttar Pradaesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Karnataka.
Over seven lakh students appeared for the examination, results of which were declared today. According to official data, a total of 8,72,432 candidates had registered for the JEE Mains Session 1 out of whom, 7,69,589 appeared.
Meanwhile, Pareek, who hails from Guwahati in Assam said that she was determined to study engineering and was completely focused on cracking the entrance test.
The 18-year-old still awaits her CBSE Class 12 boards results and expects to get good grades there as well. She is determined to take up BTech in Computer Science from any IIT, however, would be inclined to pursue itfrom IIT Bombay.
The list of candidates who scored 100 percentile in the exams and their states are:
1. Dheeraj Kurukunda, Telangana
2. Rupesh Biyani, Telangana
3. Boya Haren Sathvik, Karnataka
4. Aniket Chattopadhyay, Telangana
5. Sneha Pareek, Assam
6. Jasti Yashwanth VVS, Telangana
7. Sarthak Maheshwari, Haryana
8. Koyyana Suhas, Andhra Pradesh
9. Kushagra Srivastava, Jharkhand
10. Mrinal Garg, Punjab
11. Navya Hisaria, Rajasthan
12. Penikalapati Ravi Kishore, Andhra Pradesh
13. Polisetty Karthikeya, Andhra Pradesh
14. Saumitra Garg, Uttar Pradesh
It may be noted that results have only been released for Paper 1 or the BE, BTech paper. The percentile is calculated for up to seven decimal points.
These are the results for JEE Main 2022 Session 1. This year, the NTA will be conducting the JEE Main exams only twice instead of four times like last year.