Assam Girl Among 14 To Get 100 Percentile In JEE Main Session 1 Exams

Sneha Pareek from Assam was one of the 14 toppers scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2022 which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

The only girl among the 14 toppers, Pareek mentioned that she had no plans to appear for Session 2 of the Main and will prepare for JEE Advance instead.

The NTA declared results for JEE Main 2022 Session 1, Paper 1 on the site jeemain.nta.nic.in for the June session with 14 candidates scoring a perfect 100 percentile.

Out of the 14 candidates, four are from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh. The remaining seven students are from Assam, Uttar Pradaesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Punjab and Karnataka.

Over seven lakh students appeared for the examination, results of which were declared today. According to official data, a total of 8,72,432 candidates had registered for the JEE Mains Session 1 out of whom, 7,69,589 appeared.

Meanwhile, Pareek, who hails from Guwahati in Assam said that she was determined to study engineering and was completely focused on cracking the entrance test.

The 18-year-old still awaits her CBSE Class 12 boards results and expects to get good grades there as well. She is determined to take up BTech in Computer Science from any IIT, however, would be inclined to pursue itfrom IIT Bombay.