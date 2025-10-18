Sonapur: NHAI Serves Eviction Notices to Shops Near Zubeen Garg Crematorium

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated a crackdown on unauthorised shops located near the crematorium site of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Sonapur. Several local shop owners received eviction notices on October 17, instructing them to remove their establishments within six days.

According to the official notices, which were issued under the supervision of Biswa Jyoti Lahkar, Highway Administrator and Project Director of NHAI PIU-Guwahati, the shops had been found to be occupying government highway land without authorization. The notices specifically cited safety concerns, warning that the busy area posed risks of accidents if the shops continued to operate in close proximity to the highway.

The affected businesses, including Lakhi Hotel among others, were informed that failure to comply with the eviction order within the stipulated period could attract penalties and that NHAI would carry out summary eviction procedures if necessary.

“The unauthorized occupation has been caused by the shop owners on the highway land at KM 17+15/10 of NH-27,” the notice stated. It also allowed shop owners six days to make representations to the NHAI Guwahati office before the eviction process begins.

Authorities have confirmed that all affected establishments were operating on government land. NHAI officials emphasized that the eviction drive is being conducted in accordance with the National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, to ensure safety and compliance.

The eviction process comes at a time when the area has gained public attention following the cremation of Zubeen Garg, making it a site of high footfall and significant emotional sentiment among locals.

Authorities have assured that the clearance operations will be conducted in a planned manner, with prior notice given to the owners, to avoid inconvenience while enforcing safety regulations.

