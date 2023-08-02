Sonapur Murder Accused Surrenders Before Police

The accused involved in the murder of a woman in Assam’s Sonapur on Tuesday night has surrendered before the police, hours after he committed the crime.
The individual, identified as Hasmat Ali, allegedly murdered the woman at 15-mile area in Sonapur before dumping her body near her house. Hasmat surrendered himself at Hajo police station on Wednesday noon.
The incident came to light after the lifeless body of the woman was recovered by locals who immediately apprised the police. The family members of the deceased alleged that Hasmat was behind the gruesome murder of the woman.
According to the neighbours, the deceased, identified as Rita Boro, had an illicit relationship with the accused in the absence of her husband, adding that they had witnessed both of them together on the ill-fated night.
After committing the crime, accused Hasmat went dark and was nowhere to be traced.
Meanwhile, angry locals took to vigilante justice and vandalized the godown owned by Hasmat located in the area. They also blocked the 15-mile road demanding strict punishment against him.
The police are currently questioning Hasmat for factual information on the incident.