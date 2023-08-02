Sonapur Murder: DCP East Surjeet Singh Panesar Visits Crime Spot at 15th Mile

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, Surjeet Singh Panesar on Wednesday reached 15th Mile in Sonapur, inspected the crime spot along with his subordinates.
According to reports, police have been stationed in the area to prevent sporadic occurrences.
Earlier today, an agitated mob demolished the godown owned by the accused identified as Hasmat Ali.
They also blocked the 15-mile road demanding strict punishment against him.
It should be noted that Hasmat Ali, who was having an extramarital affair with the deceased woman, Rita Boro, allegedly murdered her yesterday night after an altercation.
Later, the accused escaped from the spot; however, he surrendered himself before the Hajo police on Wednesday afternoon.
The entire came to the fore after the lifeless body of the aforementioned woman was recovered by locals, who quickly notified the police.
Following the recovery of the body, the kin of the deceased alleged that Hasmat was behind the gruesome murder of the woman.
According to the neighbours, they had witnessed both the deceased Rita Boro along with her lover Hasmat at the crime spot in the absence of her husband on the ill-fated night.