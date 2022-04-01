Sonitpur: 2 NLFB Cadres Injured in Police Firing, 1 Held

In yet another incident, an encounter took place at Bhalukpung in Sonitpur district between Chariduar police and banned NLFB militant.

The encounter took place at 12 mile in the Assam-Arunachal border.

According to reports, two NLFB cadres were injured in the encounter while another has been detained by police.

The injured cadres have been identified as Irakdao Narzary and Khampandar Basumatary while the arrested has been identified as Gendra Basumatary.

Notably, the NLFB cadres were camping at 12 mile since few days.

Also Read: Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Again