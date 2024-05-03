Sonitpur Police Crack Down on Illegal Arms & Ammunition, 3 Apprehended

In yet another breakthrough, the Sonitpur Police on Friday apprehended three persons and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.
According to reports, acting on intelligence, an operation was led by Additional SP (Crime) Moushumi Kalita during the wee hours today at Muslim Chapori on the southern banks of Brahmaputra.
In the said operation, the three persons identified as Saidul Islam (35), Anarul Hussain (32), and Hibjur Rahman (24) were apprehended. Reportedly, a pistol and two rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
According to the police, further investigation is underway into the matter. However, the Sonitpur Police have maintained silence amidst this major bust.
Meanwhile taking to platform ‘X’, the Sonitpur Police wrote, “Acting on intelligence, an operation led by Additional SP (Crime) Moushumi Kalita, APS, was launched today at 2 am at Muslim Chapori under Thelamara PS,on the southern banks of Brahmaputra. In the operation,one pistol with 2 rounds of ammunition has been recovered.”
“Three individuals, namely: 1. Saidul Islam (35), 2. Anarul Hussain (32), 3. Hibjur Rahman (24). All from Muslim Chapori, PS-Thelamara, have been apprehended. Further investigation is ongoing,” they added.