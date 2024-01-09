10 Minors Rescued from Traffickers at Rangapara Railway Station in Assam

At least 10 minor boys and girls were safely rescued from the clutches of child traffickers from Rangapara railway station in Sonitpur district, officials informed today.
According to police officials, two people namely Hafiz Khan and Suresh Nag were also apprehended during the operation.
It has come to light that traffickers tricked teenagers from Jinjia Tea Estate and Ratowa Pathar Village in Behali, Biswanath district, under the guise of offering employment outside the state.
Today, while attempting to flee with the kids from the aforementioned railway station, a team of Jinjia police officers apprehended them.
The enquiry is ongoing as the rescued teenagers are being held in secure custody at the Jinjia police station. The Jinjia police assume other persons are involved in the human trafficking ring operating from outside the state, while the two apprehended human traffickers are being questioned further.