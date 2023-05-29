4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam

Within less than 24 hours, tremors of another earthquake were felt in parts of Guwahati after it hit Assam's Sonitpur district on Monday morning.
According to the National Center for Seismology, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Sonitpur district in Assam.
The earthquake struck at 8.03 am today with a depth of 15km and the tremors of the earthquake were felt in Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, and parts of India earlier this morning.
Taking to Twitter, the NCS informed, Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Sonitpur, Assam."
It may be mentioned that this is the second earthquake in which tremors were felt in Guwahati in less than 24 hours.
On Sunday afternoon, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district. The earthquake struck at around 2.58 pm with a depth of 10 km.
Tremors of the quake were felt in various parts of Guwahati city in the afternoon hours.