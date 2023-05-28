Mild Earthquake Hits Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

Tremors of the quake were felt in various parts of Guwahati city in the afternoon hours.

NCS informed about the quake on social media, it wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 14:58:46 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 91.58, Depth: 10 Km , Region: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.”