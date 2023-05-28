North East

Mild Earthquake Hits Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

The earthquake struck at around 2.58 pm with a depth of 10 km. However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at around 2.58 pm with a depth of 10 km.

However, there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

Tremors of the quake were felt in various parts of Guwahati city in the afternoon hours.

NCS informed about the quake on social media, it wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 28-05-2023, 14:58:46 IST, Lat: 25.66 & Long: 91.58, Depth: 10 Km , Region: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.”

