AAP Will Open Its Account In Assam, Says Atishi in Sonitpur

Speaking to reporters during the rally, Atishi expressed optimism, saying, "Given the positivity that exists for AAP, given the kind of love & support that AAP has always gotten from the people of Assam... One would never have expected that AAP would win municipal seats in Tinsukia... People across the state of Assam know about AAP, know about Arvind Kejriwal and know about the work we have done. The two seats that we are contesting are Dibrugarh & Sonitpur. We are strongly in the fight and I feel AAP will open its account in Assam."