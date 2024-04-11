AAP Will Open Its Account In Assam, Says Atishi in Sonitpur
In a bid to make its mark in Assam ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister, Atishi Marlena, conducted a rally in Sonitpur district, exuding confidence that the party will open its account there.
Speaking to reporters during the rally, Atishi expressed optimism, saying, "Given the positivity that exists for AAP, given the kind of love & support that AAP has always gotten from the people of Assam... One would never have expected that AAP would win municipal seats in Tinsukia... People across the state of Assam know about AAP, know about Arvind Kejriwal and know about the work we have done. The two seats that we are contesting are Dibrugarh & Sonitpur. We are strongly in the fight and I feel AAP will open its account in Assam."
At a separate rally endorsing AAP candidate Rishiraj Kaundinya for Sonitpur, Atishi took to social media platform X to assert that the constituency would opt for an assured AAP representative this time, instead of electing a 'Jumlas' party BJP MP.
Earlier, AAP withdrew its candidate from Assam's Guwahati to make way for the Congress. In a letter addressed to the President of the United Opposition Forum, AAP Assam President Bhaben Choudhury stated, "Aam Aadmi Party has decided to make the highest sacrifice to avoid division of votes in the opposition unity. The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP has decided not to contest the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat."
The upcoming elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, with the counting scheduled for June 4.
In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 9 seats with a vote share of 36.4 per cent, while Congress won 3 seats with a vote share of 35.8 per cent. AIUDF clinched 1 seat, and an independent candidate won 1 seat in Assam.