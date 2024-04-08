Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Leader Atishi Commences Vigorous Campaign in Assam

A prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Education Minister, Atishi Marlena, kicked off an intensive campaign in Assam on Monday in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Marlena's itinerary included a series of rallies and roadshows, aimed at galvanizing support for AAP candidates across the state. She arrived in Dibrugarh to bolster the campaign for Manoj Dhanowar, AAP's candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency.
On April 8th, Marlena led a roadshow from Duliajan railway station to the chief administrative office of Oil India Limited where she was joined by Manoj Dhanowar, AAP candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency and other party officials.
Furthermore, Atishi is scheduled to take part in a bike rally in Margherita and another roadshow in Tinsukia on April 9th. The AAP's outreach efforts will extend beyond Dibrugarh, as Marlena will lend support to Rishiraj Kaundinya, the AAP candidate in Sonitpur, on April 10th.
Expressing disappointment over the failure to form an opposition alliance in Assam, Marlena emphasized AAP's commitment to contesting independently in two Lok Sabha seats. Despite this setback, she remained optimistic about the party's prospects, citing positive results in previous local body polls in Guwahati.
Marlena's campaign in Tezpur on Tuesday underscores AAP's persistent efforts to make inroads into Assam's political landscape. Notably, AAP initially announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats but later withdrew from Guwahati, urging the Congress to reciprocate in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur, a request that was declined.
In Dibrugarh, AAP faces formidable opposition from Assam Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi and BJP's Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Meanwhile, the Congress fielded Premlal Ganju in the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat.
Despite these challenges, Marlena's spirited campaign reflects AAP's determination to make a mark in Assam's electoral arena.