Massive Drug Haul: Assam Rifles Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 390 Crore In Mizoram

In a major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablet in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

One smuggler has been arrested in connection to the seizure.

The drugs were seized during a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department based on intelligence inputs.

The approximate cost of the recovered tablets is said to be a whopping Rs 390.4 crore.

It may be mentioned that this was one of the largest catches by the security forces in Mizoram.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Recently, the troopers of Assam Rifles eized a massive consignment of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 1 crore from General Area Hnahlan in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force jointly carried out an operation and seized a total of 180 bags of illegal Areca Nuts.

One person, identified as Lalfamkima (28), was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The seized Areca Nuts were later handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings.