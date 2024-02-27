Assam: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Tezpur Fatal Collision

Two persons were killed while two others were injured after a speeding vehicle collided with an auto rickshaw at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Manav Nath and Suman Nath.
The injured individuals, namely Kamal Nath and Ramen Nath, were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Sources informed that an unidentified vehicle collided with the auto rickshaw in high speed before fleeing the spot, resulting in the fatalities.
All four individuals hailed from Niz-Bihguri village in Tezpur.