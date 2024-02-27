UP: 6 Killed Including Children, Several Injured In Road Accident

At least six people, including two children, died and several others were injured in a tragic accident between two cars and a pickup truck in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia area on Tuesday early morning.
According to reports, the mishap occurred at around 3-3:30am.
"Six people, including two children, died and several others were injured in an accident between two cars and a pickup truck at around 3-3:30 am under Ballia's Bairiya police station area. The victims were returning from a function," Ballia SP, Dev Ranjan Verma, said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital and are currently under treatment.