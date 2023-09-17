Assam: 2 Youths Detained On Suspicions Of Poaching Links, Firearms Seized

Two dreaded youths were captured along with firearms in Assam's Sonitpur on Sunday, officials informed.
As per the preliminary reports, the youths were detained from the banks of the Brahmaputra River.
While searching them, officials came across two 7.65 mm pistols, one magazine and three rounds of live bullets in their possession which were immediately seized.
According to the information received, the operation was carried out by the police jointly with forest department officials at a Muslim settlement along the banks of the river at Dhekiajuli town in Assam's Sonitpur district.
The detained youths were identified by officials as Julfikar Ali and Tajibur Rahman, both residents of Kustamari Char.
Forest department officials suspect the duo to be linked with poaching activities, based on which the operation was conducted, it has been revealed.