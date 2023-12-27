"Will Expose Them All": BJP MLA Accuses Yediyurappa Govt of Rs 40,000 Cr Embezzlement During Pandemic

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has accused the Yediyurappa government of embezzling 40,000 crores during the first wave of the pandemic, vowing to expose irregularities if expelled from the party.
He stated, "I will take out names who have looted and made property wherever." Yatnal criticized the billing practices, alleging, "They billed 8 to 10 lakh rupees for each corona patient."
Yatnal emphasized that corruption transcends party lines, saying, "It was our government, doesn't matter whose government was in power, thieves are thieves."
CM Siddaramaiah responded, linking the allegation to the BJP's supposed "40% commission government," remarking, "If we consider Yatnal's accusation, it seems like the corruption is 10 times more than our estimate."
The MLA also claimed that the Yediyurappa government inflated the price of masks during COVID-19, fixing Rs 485 for a Rs 45 mask. He questioned the use of funds, stating, "If they had bought the beds with that money, how many thousands of crores of rupees have they looted?" Yatnal shared a personal experience, alleging payment of Rs 5 lakh 80 thousand for COVID treatment.
Asserting his commitment to truth, Yatnal warned, "Let them give me a notice and try to expel me from the party, I will expose them all." He defended Prime Minister Modi, stating, "The country survives because of Prime Minister Modi."
Responding to statements dismissing his claims, he said, "Why questions about such people should be asked? How do they all become State Vice Presidents? There are many more things that I will tell you after if I am expelled.