Assam: 7 Held For Attack On Cops In Sonitpur

At least seven people including women were arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring three police officials at Gudamghat in Assam’s Sonitpur district recently.
The arrestees have been identified as Fazila Khatun, Ayesha Khatun, Anar Hussain, Qurban Ali, Kasem Ali, Somed Ali, and Abdul Rashid.
The incident occurred on Monday night when a team of Chariduar police arrived at the scene to defuse a civil situation between two groups.
However, things escalated quickly and a clash erupted, during which, one of the parties allegedly attacked the police team, inflicting serious injuries to three personnel.
The injured include the Officer in-charge of Chariduar PS Hemen Das and two other officials. The trio was rushed to a hospital for medical attention soon after.
On Wednesday, the police sprung into action and apprehended seven people from Gudamghat village.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the arrestees.
Later, all of them were produced before a court.