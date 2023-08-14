Assam BJP Leader Accused of Harassing Wife for Not Conceiving

In a terrible incident, a woman was mentally and physically harassed by her husband, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and her in-laws in Tezpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district for not being able to conceive, reports emerged on Monday.
The BJP leader has been identified as Parash Bhuyan who is accused of harassing his wife for she is unable to bear a child.
The victim, Brinta Saikia Bhuyan, alleged that her husband and in-laws had been physically and mentally harassing her for several years for not being able to conceive. Although living under the same roof, she was asked to sleep in a separate room away from her husband, had to prepare her own lunch and dinner separately and whenever she asked for money for survival from her husband, they would torture her.
She further alleged that she did not receive any help from the police despite approaching them several times.
The victim told reporters, “Whenever I try to approach the police, my husband would show confidence that he is a member of BJP and I cannot do any harm to him.”