Assam: CBI Arrests Middleman In Bribery Case Involving CGST Inspector

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a middleman for accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on behalf of an Inspector from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department in Assam’s Tezpur.
The arrested middleman has been identified as Aniket Pareek from Balipara.
The case, registered on Sunday (July 21, 2024), follows a complaint against Inspector Rakesh Jangid of CGST, Tezpur, and Pareek. The complaint alleges that Jangid demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to facilitate the smooth operation of their hardware store.
Earlier on July 12, the complainant reportedly paid Rs 2 lakh as part of the bribe. Jangid then instructed the complainant to deliver the remaining Rs 3 lakh to Pareek.
The CBI set up a trap and apprehended Pareek while he was accepting the Rs 3 lakh bribe. He was arrested and presented before the competent court.
Searches conducted at locations in Balipara and Tezpur in Assam, as well as Jaipur and Churu in Rajasthan, led to the recovery of Rs 9 lakh in unaccounted cash from Pareek's premises in Balipara, along with other incriminating documents.
Further investigation is on.