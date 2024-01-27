Assam CM Inaugurates Tezpur Govt Law College and Announces Ambitious Development Plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the Tezpur Govt Law College, which was constructed at Rs 16 crore.
The said law college has been built in the Chakighat locality of Tezpur under the Sonitpur district.
Following the opening, the Chief Minister said that 10 more law colleges are being built in the state alongside this one.
He also mentioned the establishment of a state-of-the-art university at Gohpur in Biswanath district where many new subject courses would be added to the syllabus of the university among other subjects.
CM Sarma also mentioned that an industrial centre would soon be built on about 35 bighas of land around Chakighat.
The chief minister also stated a wish to embark on a bike ride after the state's tunnel route from Numaligarh to Golaghat, the Kaziranga Flyover Bridge, and the Dibrugarh to Majuli road are completed.
Meanwhile, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of the Tea Tribes and Tribal Students' Hostel at Tyagbir Hem Barua College, Jamugurihat, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.
It will help tea tribes and other tribal students in the area to pursue higher education.
On the other hand, a 30-bed Sootea Model Hospital was also inaugurated today.
Built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the foundation stone of this hospital was laid in 2019 by the CM Sarma today, who was the then Health Minister.