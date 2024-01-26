Karnataka Congress Sends Flight Ticket and Reserves Bed for Assam CM's Treatment!

Karnataka Congress has reportedly sent a flight ticket from Guwahati to Bengaluru for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and have reserved a bed at the world famous NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Sciences) for his treatment.
This comes after CM Sarma cited a media report claiming that Rahul Gandhi's body double was utilized on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra bus.
Earlier, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, Gaurav Gogoi reacting to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's body double remark said, "I feel sad for the chief minister as he is under mental duress. He is seeing two Rahul Gandhis, that too in broad daylight. Had he made the observations in the darkness of the night, it would be understandable, however, his situation is appalling. I think he has consumed something bad that is usually taken at night. That may be the reason he is seeing two Rahul Gandhis."
Gaurav Gogoi further termed the Assam CM's press conference that the latter addressed today during which he made the claims about Rahul Gandhi, as the "press conference of a comedian".
"I am really feeling bad seeing the mental stress that the chief minister is under. Information regarding several active syndicates in Dhubri has been sent to the Prime Minister's office, which is probably the reason behind his stress," said the Kaliabor MP.