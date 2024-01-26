Karnataka Congress Sends Flight Ticket and Reserves Bed for Assam CM's Treatment!

Earlier, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, Gaurav Gogoi reacting to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's body double remark said, "I feel sad for the chief minister as he is under mental duress. He is seeing two Rahul Gandhis, that too in broad daylight. Had he made the observations in the darkness of the night, it would be understandable, however, his situation is appalling. I think he has consumed something bad that is usually taken at night. That may be the reason he is seeing two Rahul Gandhis."