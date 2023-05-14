Assam CM Shares Post-Eviction Drive Pictures of Bura Chapori

Following the anti-encroachment drive at Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Sonitpur district, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared photographs of the successful eviction drive at the wildlife sanctuary.
Sharing the pictures of before and after the anti-encroachment drive, CM Sarma on his official twitter handle captioned, “Life has found a way to flourish after the eviction drive at Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary undertaken by the Government of Assam.”
Earlier in the month of March, the chief minister shared pictures of two tigers seen roaming at the wildlife sanctuary after the eviction drive.
It may be mentioned that on February 14, the district administration in Nagaon and Sonitpur carried out an eviction drive to free the wildlife sanctuary from illegal encroachment.
The massive encroachment drive was being carried out to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation.
According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, huge areas of government land were illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration had already issued notices to the occupying people to vacate the lands.