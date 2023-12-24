Assam Couple Allegedly Mortgages 5-Year-Old Son for Rs 7,000 in Arunachal

In a bizarre incident, a notorious father and mother from Assam’s Rangapara locality allegedly mortgaged their 5-year-old son to a resident of Dirang in Arunchal Pradesh’s West Kameng district for Rs 7,000.
According to initial reports, one Hakim Ali and his wife Maina Begum went to Arunachal Pradesh in search of work five days back, however, due to lack of money the duo couldn’t return back to their native place.
Owing to this, the couple met an individual in Arunachal and allegedly mortgaged their son to get the money.
When the incident came to light, the public apprehended both of them and handed them over to the Rangapara police.
According to sources, the couple earlier sold another child to a person in the Sonitpur district's Balipara locality.
Unfortunately, the child died after one month, which Moina Begum acknowledged to the media.
Meanwhile, the locals suspected that some other group was also involved with the case.