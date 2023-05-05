Assam: Elderly Man Murdered By Domestic Help In Tezpur

The deceased, identified as Upen Nath, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his domestic help for reasons currently unknown.

According to sources, the murder was committed on Wednesday following which the accused house help went into hiding.

The accused has been identified as one Dhiren Toti.

Meanwhile, local police have been informed about the incident. More details awaited.

Last month, an angry husband allegedly murdered his father-in-law following a quarrel with his wife at their residence in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The incident was reported from Sepon tea estate located at Assam Trunk road under Moran PS.

Sources said that the accused husband, identified as Suruj Saowra, allegedly attacked and murdered his father-in-law after a heated quarrel with his wife.

The deceased father-in-law has been identified as Nipen Bhumij.