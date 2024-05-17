Assam Fireman Missing for 4 Months, Family Appeals for Release of Pending Salary

Jutika Das, the wife of Amal Das, visited the office of the Assam Director General of Police at the Assam police headquarters on Friday. She submitted a complaint letter addressed to the Director of Fire & Emergency Services, Assam, Guwahati, informing them about her husband's disappearance. Amal Das had been serving in the department since May 14, 2015. Expressing deep concern, Jutika Das highlighted the cessation of her husband's salary since January 2024, which has exacerbated the family's financial struggles.