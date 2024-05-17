Assam Fireman Missing for 4 Months, Family Appeals for Release of Pending Salary

Amal Das, a fireman serving as a Cookmen at the Fire & Emergency Service station in Chandmari, Ban Nagar, Tezpur, Sonitpur, Assam, has been reported missing since January 13, 2024.
Jutika Das, the wife of Amal Das, visited the office of the Assam Director General of Police at the Assam police headquarters on Friday. She submitted a complaint letter addressed to the Director of Fire & Emergency Services, Assam, Guwahati, informing them about her husband's disappearance. Amal Das had been serving in the department since May 14, 2015. Expressing deep concern, Jutika Das highlighted the cessation of her husband's salary since January 2024, which has exacerbated the family's financial struggles.
"We are currently struggling to make ends meet, unable to afford even our basic necessities," pleaded Jutika Das in her letter to the Director. "I urge you to urgently consider releasing my husband's pending salary to alleviate our financial distress and support our dependent family members," she added.
The sudden disappearance of Amal Das has left the family in a state of anguish and uncertainty. They appeal for swift action from the authorities to address their plight and provide them with the necessary support during this challenging time.