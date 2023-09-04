Assam: Huge Fake Notes Consignment Seized From Tezpur

A huge stash of fake Indian currency notes was seized in Assam's Tezpur after busting an inter-state racket, officials informed on Monday.
According to reports, the operation was carried out Tezpur based on specific inputs of a party from Delhi coming to collect the fake currency notes.
The Tezpur-based racket is involved in printing and circulating the fake notes and had been in contact with the Delhi-based buyers, officials said, adding that the buyers paid Rs 10 lakhs for Rs 20 lakhs worth fake notes.
The police said that the Delhi-based party were in contact with one Uttam Koch from whom they had come to collect the fake notes consignment.
Two middlemen from Delhi who dealt in fake notes, had contacted Koch online and also made the payment in advance through online means.
However, when they did not receive their consignment, the Delhi-based party filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint the police carried out an operation at the residence of Uttam Koch during which the fake notes were recovered and seized.
However, officials informed that the accused Uttam Koch managed to flee before their arrival and is on the run.
Further details are awaited in connection with the matter.