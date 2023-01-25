Assam: Jewellery Shop Owner Hit In Armed Robbery Attempt

In an attempted heist in Assam’s Dhekiajuli, one person was injured after being shot at by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident took place at Mitham in Dhekiajuli in the Sonitpur district of Assam, late at night. A gang of miscreants arrived and shot at the owner of a jewellery shop with an attempt to loot him.

The incident took place as the shop owner was shutting down his outlet and was about to head home, locals who witnessed the incident said.

According to onlookers, the gang arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the jewellery shop owner, who was identified as Nirbhas Karmakar.

Karmakar sustained bullet wounds to his hand in the firing incident. Following the shooting, he was rushed to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the miscreants were successful in the armed robbery attempt. Police have initiated a probe in the matter and are trying to identify the culprits.

However, they are yet to establish their identities or the number of people involved in the crime. A manhunt will be launched as soon as their identities are established, police informed.

It may be noted that on January 6, a group of miscreants opened fire and looted a huge sum of money from a business establishment in Barpeta district of Assam.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants opened fire on a hardware shop named Radhe Krishna Hardware at NH-31 in Barpeta’s Kolohbhanga.

Four bike-borne miscreants looted around Rs 50,000 from the shop and then resorted to firing.

The shop owner was identified as Dimpal Saha. He was inside the shop when the incident took place. However, no individual was injured in the incident.