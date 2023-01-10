Barpeta Armed Robbery: Police Handed Custody Of 4 Accused

The police has been handed the custody of the four accused arrested in connection with in an incident of armed robbery in Assam’s Barpeta, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. Pradip Saikia informed on Tuesday.

Addressing the media today, the Barpeta ASP told that the four accused, identified as Shridhar Mondal, Mihin Rajbongshi, Abu Taher and Khushi Sutradhar, were produced before the court today.

They had been arrested earlier by the police in connection with an armed robbery incident that took place on January 6.

During the presser, ASP Saikia said, “We had taken four accused into custody in the incident that took place earlier this month. They were produced before the court today. The court has granted us their custody for five days.”

Following the incident, the accused were on the run. However, they were identified and nabbed from different parts of the state, added the top cop.

Meanwhile, police have also taken into custody the weapons used by the accused in the incident and seized Rs 26,500 in cash from their possession.