Barpeta Armed Robbery: Police Handed Custody Of 4 Accused

The police has been handed the custody of the four accused arrested in connection with in an incident of armed robbery in Assam’s Barpeta, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. Pradip Saikia informed on Tuesday.
Addressing the media today, the Barpeta ASP told that the four accused, identified as Shridhar Mondal, Mihin Rajbongshi, Abu Taher and Khushi Sutradhar, were produced before the court today.
They had been arrested earlier by the police in connection with an armed robbery incident that took place on January 6.
During the presser, ASP Saikia said, “We had taken four accused into custody in the incident that took place earlier this month. They were produced before the court today. The court has granted us their custody for five days.”
Following the incident, the accused were on the run. However, they were identified and nabbed from different parts of the state, added the top cop.
Meanwhile, police have also taken into custody the weapons used by the accused in the incident and seized Rs 26,500 in cash from their possession.
It may be noted that miscreants had opened fire and looted a large sums of money from a business establishment in the Barpeta district of Assam earlier this month.
According to reports, miscreants had opened fire on a hardware shop named Radhe Krishna Hardware on NH-31 at Kolohbhanga in Barpeta.
The miscreants had arrived on two-wheelers and flashed weapons to loot around Rs 50,000 from the shop. While at it, they resorted to firing on the shop, reports further mentioned.
The owner of the shop was identified as Dimpal Saha. He was inside the shop when the incident took place. However, no individual was injured in the incident.
Local police arrived at the site of the incident and launched a detailed investigation into the case immediately.