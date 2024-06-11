Assam: Several Vehicles Damaged As Petrol Pump Supplies Water, Locals Protest

Several residents of a village in Assam's Sonitpur district were faced with uncertainties when their vehicles broke down after a nearby petrol depot allegedly supplied water instead of fuel.
A crowd gathered at an Assam Oil petrol pump in the Thelamara village coming under the Dhekiajuli Tehsil in Sonitpur seeking damages for their vehicles which developed faults leading to a tense situation.
As per reports, over a hundred vehicles broke down due to water being used instead of fuel leaving the owners frustrated. Angered by the outcome, the locals protested in front of the petrol pump.
The crowd demanded the owner of the petrol pump to arrive at the scene and address their issues as they raised slogans for the depot to be shut down.
However, when the owner of the petrol depot failed to appear, the locals sat on the national highway blocking it. As such, the local police had to be called in.
The police officials reached the site of the protest and urged the locals to clear the highway. After long negotiations, they were able to get the protestors to agree and the situation was brought under control.