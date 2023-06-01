Assam: Sick Tusker Dies After Languishing In Pond For 2 Weeks

A wild tusker, that had been languishing in a pond for over two weeks, died on Thursday morning at Teliagaon village under Assam’s Sonitpur district.
According to sources, the elephant was sick and had been stuck in the pond for the last two weeks. The tusker was being treated in the pond itself by a team of veterinarians who had arrived from Kaziranga.
The elephant had been battling for his life for over two weeks now. It unfortunately passed away on Thursday morning due to starvation and sleep deprivation.
Meanwhile, locals have alleged that the tusker died due to negligence on the part of the forest department and lack of proper treatment.
Earlier this year, the carcass of a wild elephant was recovered from a forest area near Baithalango in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.
Sources said that the elephant had its tusk removed and also had a bullet injury on its head, indicating that poachers were involved in the killing.
The carcass of the wild elephant was recovered from Dikisir mountain range.