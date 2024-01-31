Assam: Tezpur Lad Strangled To Death, Cops Launch Probe

A youth was strangulated to death in a shocking incident that took place in Assam's Tezpur and was reported on Wednesday.
The incident reportedly took place at Debendra Nagar's Khalihamari in Tezpur which is under the Sonitpur district of Assam.
The 21-year-old youth, identified as Bishram Barla, had clear signs of strangulation marks around his neck, prompting prima facie suggestions of murder.
However, the motive behind the murder has not come to the fore yet as officials have launched an investigation into the matter.
More details are awaited in this regard.