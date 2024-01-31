Sonitpur

Assam: Tezpur Lad Strangled To Death, Cops Launch Probe

The motive behind the murder has not come to the fore yet as officials have launched an investigation into the matter.
Assam: Tezpur Lad Strangled To Death, Cops Launch Probe
Assam: Tezpur Lad Strangled To Death, Cops Launch ProbeREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A youth was strangulated to death in a shocking incident that took place in Assam's Tezpur and was reported on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place at Debendra Nagar's Khalihamari in Tezpur which is under the Sonitpur district of Assam.

The 21-year-old youth, identified as Bishram Barla, had clear signs of strangulation marks around his neck, prompting prima facie suggestions of murder.

However, the motive behind the murder has not come to the fore yet as officials have launched an investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Assam: Tezpur Lad Strangled To Death, Cops Launch Probe
Assam Man Strangles Wife Mid-Cooking Over Domestic Spat
Assam
Tezpur
Murder

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sonitpur>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/sonitpur/assam-tezpur-lad-strangled-to-death-cops-launch-probe
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com